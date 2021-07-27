Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Reduced by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 5.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $381.42. 6,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.53. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.