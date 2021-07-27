Morgan Stanley Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $76.32 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Snap by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

