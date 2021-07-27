Morgan Stanley Has $128.89 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,571 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Paper were worth $128,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

