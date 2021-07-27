Morgan Stanley Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.