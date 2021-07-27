Morgan Stanley Purchases 368,520 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of The J. M. Smucker worth $126,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.60. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

