Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $142,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

