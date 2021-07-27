Morgan Stanley Sells 157,956 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 157,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $122,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

