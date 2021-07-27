Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,568,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Infosys worth $117,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.