MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Down 9%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.51. 875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

MOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

