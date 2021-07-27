Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MCBI opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

