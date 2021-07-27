Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

