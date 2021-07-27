MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $161.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.81. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.