mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.63 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

