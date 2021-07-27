Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.
MTL stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The company had a trading volume of 284,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
