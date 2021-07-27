Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTL. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

MTL stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The company had a trading volume of 284,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$8.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.90.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8613554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

