MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.58. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 71,498 shares.

The company has a market cap of $86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

