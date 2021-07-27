MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

