NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 226.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NC opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

