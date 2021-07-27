Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

