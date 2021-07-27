NanoViricides Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,346 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.
Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 12,631,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,846. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
