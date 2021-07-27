National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.09 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. Laurentian raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.09 price target on Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.80.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.24. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.79%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

