National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.13.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.69. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

