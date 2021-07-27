National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Get National Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.