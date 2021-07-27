National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

