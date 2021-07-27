Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.13

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $17.09. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 16,698 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.