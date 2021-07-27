Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 178.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $18,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after acquiring an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $8,542,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Natus Medical by 77.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 82,625 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $851.61 million, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $620,753.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.