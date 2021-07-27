Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nautilus were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

