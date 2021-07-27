Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00761917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Naviaddress Coin Profile

Naviaddress is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars.

