Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,348 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

