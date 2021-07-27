NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 154,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,146. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

