NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $992.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.