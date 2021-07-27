New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDU. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

