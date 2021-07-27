New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDU. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.
Shares of EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.