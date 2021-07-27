New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDU. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

