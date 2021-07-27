New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

