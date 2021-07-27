NewRiver REIT plc (NRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 87.22 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £269.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.78. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

