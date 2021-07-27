News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $24.82 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.52 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

