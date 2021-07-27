NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,491 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

