NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $4.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.72.

Several analysts have commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.