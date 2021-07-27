NFT Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $56,745.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

