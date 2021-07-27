Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 2,485 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,790.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,475 shares of company stock valued at $998,062. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

