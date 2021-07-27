Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA DWNI opened at €51.72 ($60.85) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.96. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

