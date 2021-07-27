Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

