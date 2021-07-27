Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 782.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

