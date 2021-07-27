Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $8,680,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575 over the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

