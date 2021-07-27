Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,336 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

