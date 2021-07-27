Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

