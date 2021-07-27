Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

