NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6354 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

NWHUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

