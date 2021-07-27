NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.430-$3.580 EPS.

NWE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 208,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,319. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $494,470. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

