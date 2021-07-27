NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 3,000,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

