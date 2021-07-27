Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NTR opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

